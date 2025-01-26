Gradient Investments LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of FIVE opened at $95.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.22. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.87 and a 12 month high of $212.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $843.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Five Below from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Five Below

Insider Activity

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.