Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP opened at $23.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $23.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.1111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

