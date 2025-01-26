Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 6,550 Shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CEFS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000.
Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Price Performance
BATS:CEFS opened at $22.41 on Friday. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $207.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87.
Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Increases Dividend
About Saba Closed-End Funds ETF
The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.
