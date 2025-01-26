Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,902 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,967 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,285,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

TJX stock opened at $122.61 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.84 and a 200-day moving average of $117.86.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.67.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

