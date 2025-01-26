Grimes & Company Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 556.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $47.91 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.65 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1587 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

