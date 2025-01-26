Grimes & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,267 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 1,198.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 266.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,125 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. SimpliFi Inc. increased its position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 523,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period.

Shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a market cap of $75.61 million, a P/E ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

The GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TFMS HIPS index. The fund tracks an index of assets that tend to produce high income and pass through that income without being taxed at the constituent level. These include REITs, MLPs, BDCs and debt-based closed-end funds.

