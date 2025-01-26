GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.97 and a 1 year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

