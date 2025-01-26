Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $45.46 and a 52 week high of $70.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.31.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

