Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $205.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.40, a PEG ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00.

In related news, President John P. Mullen sold 7,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $1,225,644.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 182,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,149,341.76. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $1,014,727.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,730 shares in the company, valued at $48,192,733.80. This trade represents a 2.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,306 shares of company stock worth $5,288,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,426,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,918,000 after purchasing an additional 679,558 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 18,001.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,220,000 after buying an additional 256,702 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.4% during the second quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,329,000 after buying an additional 185,077 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $26,501,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 355.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 162,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after acquiring an additional 126,806 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

