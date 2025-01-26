Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 362 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 198.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Workday by 4,766.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total transaction of $462,901.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,401.05. This represents a 21.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.31, for a total transaction of $15,692,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,188,040. The trade was a 16.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 438,819 shares of company stock worth $113,142,592. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.25.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $258.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.34. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

