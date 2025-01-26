Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,440 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in HDFC Bank by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 104.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HDB opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

