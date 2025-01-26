Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 203.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Stock Performance
Shares of SPGI opened at $513.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $505.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $533.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.54.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
