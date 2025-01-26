Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $116.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.97. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $119.28.

In other news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $147,764.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,585.23. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $495,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,309.12. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,462 shares of company stock worth $1,211,364. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.90.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

