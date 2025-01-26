Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 536 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,280,000 after buying an additional 5,675,571 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,047 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Trade Desk by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,650 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10,856.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,549,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,892,000 after purchasing an additional 551,925 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $119.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 196.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.56 and a 12-month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $628.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.89 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 549,684 shares of company stock valued at $68,444,576. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

