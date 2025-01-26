HC Wainwright Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.27 million, a P/E ratio of -75.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETON. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 33,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 32,365 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 260,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the period. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

