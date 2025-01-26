Head to Head Comparison: Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) versus Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Cardiff Oncology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$40.42 million ($2.82) -1.61 Cardiff Oncology $490,000.00 355.82 -$41.44 million ($0.94) -3.63

Protara Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardiff Oncology. Cardiff Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

38.1% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and Cardiff Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protara Therapeutics N/A -55.96% -49.06% Cardiff Oncology -6,238.17% -73.97% -60.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Protara Therapeutics and Cardiff Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cardiff Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Protara Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 400.37%. Cardiff Oncology has a consensus target price of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 203.03%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than Cardiff Oncology.

Summary

Protara Therapeutics beats Cardiff Oncology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations. It is also developing intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients receiving parenteral nutrition. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab. The company primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2012. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

