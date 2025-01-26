Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys 42 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Home Depot by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $414.53 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.16. The firm has a market cap of $411.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

