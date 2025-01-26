Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC opened at $74.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.01. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,577,950. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 5.4% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,397,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,900,000 after purchasing an additional 71,560 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,278,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,072,000 after buying an additional 414,748 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1,622.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 458,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,449,000 after buying an additional 432,187 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile



Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

