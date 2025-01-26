Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Soleil Boughton Sells 54,153 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 54,153 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,619,174.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,935. This represents a 24.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 6th, Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $7,462,863.00.
- On Tuesday, November 26th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,343 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $70,055.70.
- On Tuesday, October 29th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $54,171.24.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance
Shares of HIMS opened at $30.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 1.31. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $35.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.
Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 50,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $889,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
