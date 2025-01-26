ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Up 9.3% – Here’s Why

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) was up 9.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 3.94 ($0.05). Approximately 31,560,066 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 19,683,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.04).

ImmuPharma Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.73. The company has a market cap of £16.39 million, a P/E ratio of -393.60 and a beta of 1.53.

About ImmuPharma

(Get Free Report)

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.