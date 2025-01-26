Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.88.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
