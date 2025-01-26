Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,772 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,203,360.70. This represents a 5.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles W. Hull sold 115,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $447,648.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 331,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,346.30. This represents a 25.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DDD

3D Systems Trading Up 26.4 %

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.34. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $521.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.72% and a negative net margin of 117.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Profile

(Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.