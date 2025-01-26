Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Stock Holdings Boosted by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,155 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October makes up 1.1% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 289.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Seros Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

BATS POCT opened at $40.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $657.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

