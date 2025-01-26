Insider Buying: Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG) Insider Purchases C$11,100.00 in Stock

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Free Report) insider Diego Martin Pestana acquired 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$11,100.00.

Diego Martin Pestana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Diego Martin Pestana purchased 193,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$9,650.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Diego Martin Pestana purchased 1,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$45.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Diego Martin Pestana bought 159,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$7,155.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Diego Martin Pestana purchased 263,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,150.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Diego Martin Pestana acquired 320,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Diego Martin Pestana bought 1,115,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,750.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Diego Martin Pestana purchased 2,500,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00.

Golden Arrow Resources Trading Up 18.2 %

GRG opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Golden Arrow Resources Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

About Golden Arrow Resources

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development resource properties in South America. The company explores for iron, copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Pietro Fe-Cu-Au-Co Project covering an area of 18,448 Ha located in Chile.

