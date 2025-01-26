Insider Buying: PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Purchases £125.10 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Nick Wiles acquired 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 695 ($8.68) per share, for a total transaction of £125.10 ($156.16).
PayPoint Stock Down 0.3 %
LON:PAY opened at GBX 682 ($8.51) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52. PayPoint plc has a twelve month low of GBX 470 ($5.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 865 ($10.80). The company has a market cap of £491.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,391.84, a P/E/G ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 768.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 723.12.
PayPoint (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 27.80 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. PayPoint had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 30.65%. Analysts anticipate that PayPoint plc will post 56.9500056 EPS for the current year.
About PayPoint
PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.
