Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Sells 15,160 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Gupta sold 15,160 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $59,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,736.48. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amit Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 3rd, Amit Gupta sold 5,964 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $21,887.88.

Cardlytics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CDLX opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.53. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $67.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 110.67% and a negative net margin of 93.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 711.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 307,800 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 814,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDLX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

