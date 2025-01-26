Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Sells 15,160 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2025

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLXGet Free Report) CEO Amit Gupta sold 15,160 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $59,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,736.48. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amit Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 3rd, Amit Gupta sold 5,964 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $21,887.88.

Cardlytics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CDLX opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.53. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $67.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 110.67% and a negative net margin of 93.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 711.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 307,800 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 814,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDLX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDLX

About Cardlytics

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.