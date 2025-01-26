Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CFO Sells $1,004,115.80 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Davis sold 59,380 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $1,004,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,516.60. This represents a 64.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 0.6 %

SNCY stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $887.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.88.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.30 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,841,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 196,094 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 695.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 224,774 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 29.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 260.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 84,906 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Articles

