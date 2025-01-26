Insight Inv LLC Acquires 9,475 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Insight Inv LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FUMB. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,528,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 273,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 24,164 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $20.18.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

