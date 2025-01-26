Insight Inv LLC Buys 313 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Insight Inv LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Allstate makes up about 1.8% of Insight Inv LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,496,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,758,000 after purchasing an additional 126,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,228,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,178,164,000 after buying an additional 74,537 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Allstate by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,000,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,114,000 after buying an additional 472,040 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Allstate by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,517,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,851,000 after acquiring an additional 145,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 18,472.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,052,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,019 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALL opened at $185.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $153.42 and a one year high of $209.88.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.13.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

