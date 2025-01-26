Insight Inv LLC Invests $248,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocate Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 341,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 208,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,109,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after buying an additional 183,403 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $147.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 227.03%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,400. This represents a 11.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

