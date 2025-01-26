Insight Inv LLC Raises Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Insight Inv LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Meridian Management Co. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 28,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.8% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 3.04 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BMY opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $121.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $61.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -69.08%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

