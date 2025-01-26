Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 21.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Customers Bancorp

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $47,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,738 shares in the company, valued at $65,114,360.74. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $268,507.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,622.08. This trade represents a 7.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,440 shares of company stock worth $5,425,815. 6.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.68. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.02.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.