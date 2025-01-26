Inspire Investing LLC Has $402,000 Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,212 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 92,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 328,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 90,424 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 490.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 772,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 95,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 51,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNB. Stephens raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,652,229 shares in the company, valued at $27,261,778.50. This trade represents a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.1 %

F.N.B. stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.01.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

