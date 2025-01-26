Inspire Investing LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter worth about $74,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

