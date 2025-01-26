Inspire Investing LLC Has $406,000 Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,658,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,258,000 after buying an additional 454,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,819,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,811,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,282,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares during the period.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

