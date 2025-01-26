Inspire Investing LLC Sells 63 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Cable One by 20.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Cable One by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $333.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $374.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.28 and a 52-week high of $573.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.29%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $554.40.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

