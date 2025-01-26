Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $187.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.27.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $157.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $124.34 and a one year high of $167.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $932,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,986,080. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $114,742.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,212.20. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,572 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

