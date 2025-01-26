International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 88.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,839,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370,273 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in International Paper by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,970,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,106,000 after buying an additional 2,484,386 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,235,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,341 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,526,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,019,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,632 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $35,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,896.55. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $100,848. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:IP opened at $60.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.03. International Paper has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on IP. BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on International Paper from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.99.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Paper

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.