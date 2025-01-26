Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Shares Purchased by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,659 shares during the period. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF accounts for 4.3% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF were worth $15,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,752,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,901,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,539,000 after buying an additional 385,793 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 786,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,885,000 after buying an additional 244,179 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 186.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 321,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after buying an additional 209,127 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 85.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 416,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 192,452 shares during the last quarter.

GOVI stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0874 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

