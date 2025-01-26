Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Receives Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $493.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 81,477 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 57,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

