Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas cut its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.5% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $43,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 487.2% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,119,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 507.8% during the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.6 %

QQQ opened at $529.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $517.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.31. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $413.07 and a 1 year high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

