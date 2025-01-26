Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.2% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $529.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.31. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

