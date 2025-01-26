Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Bought by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8,650.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000.

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.07 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

