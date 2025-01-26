Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Invests $204,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $10,974,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 88.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,954,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,897,000 after acquiring an additional 307,898 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 420,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,526,000 after purchasing an additional 157,652 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.1% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

