IQE (LON:IQE) Trading 17.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 17.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.98 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.19). 14,424,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 374% from the average session volume of 3,041,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.20 ($0.16).
IQE Trading Up 17.4 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £149.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -775.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86.
About IQE
IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IQE
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Dividend Powerhouses: Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Why Traders Are Buying the Dip on Johnson & Johnson Stock
Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.