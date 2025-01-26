IQE (LON:IQE) Trading 17.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) rose 17.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.98 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.19). Approximately 14,424,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 374% from the average daily volume of 3,041,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.20 ($0.16).

The company has a market cap of £149.87 million, a P/E ratio of -775.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37.

IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.

