iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC lowered its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,221 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,137,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,340,000 after purchasing an additional 217,762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,007,000 after buying an additional 870,858 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,820,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,064,000 after buying an additional 103,828 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,534,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,772,000 after buying an additional 660,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,726,000.

TLH opened at $99.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.60. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

