iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Increased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,526,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,864,000 after purchasing an additional 64,002 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $73.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.94.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

