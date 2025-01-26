iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Union Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.94. The company has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

