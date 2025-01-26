iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after acquiring an additional 95,234 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,135,000 after acquiring an additional 67,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $610.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.74. The stock has a market cap of $527.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $485.19 and a fifty-two week high of $613.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

